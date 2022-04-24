Little Elm ISD’s 2022 election will have half as many candidates as that of Little Elm Town Council, but just like the council, the school district has one race in which an incumbent is running unopposed.
The incumbent, Little Elm ISD President David Montemayor, is the presumptive winner of the school board’s Place 7 seat, but Place 6 will include a race between Mary Watkins and Earl Levingston, Jr. The Place 6 race will determine who will succeed LEISD Secretary Dan Blackwood’s Place 6 seat upon his departure.
Polling locations and sample ballots are available online at votedenton.gov.
The Little Elm Journal reached out to each candidate, asking them questions pertaining to issues facing the district. Their responses are below.
Place 6
Candidate Earl Levingston, Jr. acknowledged the receipt of the Q&A but did not submit answers back in time for publication.
Mary Watkins
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
LEISD is one of the fastest growing districts in Texas the last 17 years. Since my family and I have been residents of LEISD, we’ve gone from a 3A district to a 6A district. My main area of focus is bringing Academics Front and Center. This [is] a three-pronged platform focusing on school safety accountability, and protecting parents’ rights and engaging them in our community. When it comes to school safety, I’d like to revisit Destination 2025 and add focus on making sure our students and teachers are safe. The best way to do this is hiring effective campus leaders that can adequately handle the needs of our students. At the high school, we have a principal, an assistant principal and four house principals (four house principals for over 2500 students.) Each principal is responsible for 625+ students. How are the needs of our students and teachers being met? How are the house principals getting things done? Our district motto is “One Community One Pack” – we protect our pack and need to work to make sure our students, teachers and parents don’t feel like lone wolves. Secondly, on accountability, in the next 18 months, the board will have to find a replacement for Daniel Gallagher, who announced plans to retire at the end of 2023. As the Director of Talent Acquisition, I know how to find the best executive talent. I know how to match the values of our district with the values of our community. We need a superintendent that understands their role in creating a culture based on our community values and ensuring that the best people are in the right roles. Accountability also rests on the shoulders of the Board of Trustees; we are the elected representatives of the community. Good representatives listen to the community and act to accomplish the goals of the community. Lastly, parents are their children’s first and most important educators. Schools, regardless of socioeconomic status, that have involved parents and community members are 80% more likely to see high levels of student success. The goal of every school district is turning out students who are equipped, empowered and engaged to face life on their own after graduation. When parents, administrators and teachers work together we ensure our students become career, life, college and military ready young adults.
