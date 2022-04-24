Election 2022 graphic

Little Elm ISD’s 2022 election will have half as many candidates as that of Little Elm Town Council, but just like the council, the school district has one race in which an incumbent is running unopposed.

The incumbent, Little Elm ISD President David Montemayor, is the presumptive winner of the school board’s Place 7 seat, but Place 6 will include a race between Mary Watkins and Earl Levingston, Jr. The Place 6 race will determine who will succeed LEISD Secretary Dan Blackwood’s Place 6 seat upon his departure.

Polling locations and sample ballots are available online at votedenton.gov.

The Little Elm Journal reached out to each candidate, asking them questions pertaining to issues facing the district. Their responses are below.

Place 6

Candidate Earl Levingston, Jr. acknowledged the receipt of the Q&A but did not submit answers back in time for publication.

Mary Watkins

What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?

LEISD is one of the fastest growing districts in Texas the last 17 years. Since my family and I have been residents of LEISD, we’ve gone from a 3A district to a 6A district.  My main area of focus is bringing Academics Front and Center.  This [is] a three-pronged platform focusing on school safety accountability, and protecting parents’ rights and engaging them in our community.  When it comes to school safety, I’d like to revisit Destination 2025 and add focus on making sure our students and teachers are safe.  The best way to do this is hiring effective campus leaders that can adequately handle the needs of our students.  At the high school, we have a principal, an assistant principal and four house principals (four house principals for over 2500 students.) Each principal is responsible for 625+ students.  How are the needs of our students and teachers being met?  How are the house principals getting things done?  Our district motto is “One Community One Pack” – we protect our pack and need to work to make sure our students, teachers and parents don’t feel like lone wolves. Secondly, on accountability, in the next 18 months, the board will have to find a replacement for Daniel Gallagher, who announced plans to retire at the end of 2023.  As the Director of Talent Acquisition, I know how to find the best executive talent.  I know how to match the values of our district with the values of our community.  We need a superintendent that understands their role in creating a culture based on our community values and ensuring that the best people are in the right roles.  Accountability also rests on the shoulders of the Board of Trustees; we are the elected representatives of the community.  Good representatives listen to the community and act to accomplish the goals of the community.  Lastly, parents are their children’s first and most important educators.  Schools, regardless of socioeconomic status, that have involved parents and community members are 80% more likely to see high levels of student success.  The goal of every school district is turning out students who are equipped, empowered and engaged to face life on their own after graduation.  When parents, administrators and teachers work together we ensure our students become career, life, college and military ready young adults.

As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Little Elm ISD should do to mitigate this problem?

In 2019, prior to COVID, LEISD lost almost 23% of our teachers.  The state of Texas reported the average loss of teachers in 2019 to be 16%.  That’s a statistic Little Elm should not lead in.  When I talk to candidates, I ask them “What would you change about your current opportunity?”  Even the strongest “I really love where I’m at” candidate has an answer, whether it’s higher compensation, better work life balance or something small – the answer to what would you change is never “nothing”. In 2015, when faced with an exodus, the superintendent hired a third party company to administer an anonymous survey to teachers who have exited the district and do a similar survey to teachers who are still here and find out what they need and want.  Compensation is important.  Affordable benefits are important.  We also need to reduce distractions that take away from classroom instruction time. Those things that keep teachers from doing what they do best: teaching.  People who feel supported, respected and valued stay with companies and school districts.  We can’t be a destination district if we aren’t taking care of our most important asset – our teachers.

In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?

LEISD is routinely rated as one of the best and most financially sound districts in Texas.    The district does a great job with financial transparency.  Our financial records are readily available on the district website.  One of the most important roles of the Board of Trustees is approving the budget.  As a trustee, I will scrutinize the budget and vote against things we don’t need.  My budget focus will be on things that truly serve the needs of our students, teachers and staff.

In November 2020, Little Elm ISD voters had say in the district’s continued participation in the TEA’s recapture process, which requires “property-wealthy” school districts to “purchase attendance credits” from the state so that the funds can be used to help “property-poor” districts. What are your thoughts about the recapture process?

In 2019, HB 3 forced districts to put their recapture plans up to a one-time vote of the community.  There were a few ways we, as a community, could pay our recapture funds to the state.  The first was purchasing attendance credits for distribution to property-poor districts.  The other solutions were consolidation with another district or [to] permanently sell commercial property.  Purchasing attendance credits was the only option that wouldn’t affect our tax rate; the other options allowed by the state would have been harmful to our district and community.  Recapture and its predecessor “Robin Hood” are something we don’t get to opt out of.  I’ve worked on building relationships with our probable State Board of Education trustee, and state representative to make sure the needs of LEISD are heard in Austin.  The only way to create change in school funding is in Austin.  I’m ready to do that.

Despite a consistently increasing student population, Little Elm ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Little Elm High School’s growing student body, and how well do you think the proposed bond package addresses these needs?

I’ve had the unique opportunity to serve on the Long Range Facility Planning Committee for both the 2017 and 2022 bond.  Both committees dug in and learned about the needs of our district and heard reports from demographers and financial experts.  We also toured several campuses so we could see the needs firsthand.  We are the 40th fastest growing district in Texas. However, in the next 10 years, we will close to our max build out with approximately 11,000 students enrolled in our schools.  By 2030, we will have close to 3,500 students enrolled at Little Elm High School.  The proposed bond adequately covers the need for growth and expansion at the high school.  Building a second high school or ninth grade center aren’t financially feasible or the most equitable solutions for our students.  From a financial standpoint, it costs $4 million to operate and maintain the high school.  Adding a second high school would add another $4 million to our Maintenance and Operations budget.  The district is given a finite amount of money for M&O costs.  This is based on overall enrollment at the high school.  Splitting headcount would force the board to find ways to make up the difference in operation costs for a second school.  One of the main goals of the LRFPC was to make sure our facilities allowed students to have access to the same programs and classes at each campus.  In 2017, the LRFPC was given an option to build two middle schools simultaneously (and reduce the overall cost of the build by a significant amount.) Both Walker and Strike have the same layout and facilities, so our middle school students have equal spaces and opportunities to learn.  Offering programs like welding and culinary arts on two campuses would add to increased operations expenses – we’d have to have double the number of teachers, fine arts and athletics spaces.  The proposed bond package allows for the expansion of the high school, campus improvements and technology upgrades to meet the needs of the district as we reach maximum build out.  The 2022 bond isn’t addressing wants.  The 2022 bond provides for the 10 year growth plan of the district, most importantly adding expansion to the high school and providing for the needs of community with three new elementary schools, with the first built to alleviate the stress on Oak Point Elementary that welcomed its 900 and 901st students last week.

What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?

I’m a wife of a United States Air Force Veteran, the mom of four children – three of whom graduated from LEHS in 2013, 2017 and 2021, respectively.  I have a daughter enrolled at Walker Middle School.  I have been a volunteer in our district for 17 years.  I’ve seen where we’ve come from and know where we’re at and want to be a part of our plan for our future.  I have worked for our teachers and students as a room mom, PTA and booster club member.  I’ve served the district on two bond committees and was a 2019 CLASS participant – boot camp for community leaders (School District 101).   I’ve raised money for our choir and athletics students for activities and scholarships because I believe all of our kids are ALL of our kids. I don’t see the role of trustee as that of an expert.  The role of trustee is that of representative and we are accountable to the taxpayers and stake holders in this community.  There are three main roles of the Board of Trustees: hire and fire the superintendent, approve the budget and establish policy.  Representatives listen to the community and take their lead and direction from the people that elected them.  The seven people that sit on that dais represent and are accountable to the people in LEISD. It’s not our job to tell you what we want you to hear – it’s our job to listen to you and make decisions based on the needs of every child, parent, teacher and staff member of our community.

If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Little Elm ISD residents to remember you?

How would I like to be remembered?  When my time on the board is finished, I want to be remembered as someone who listened to the community and made decisions that would make sure LEISD becomes a destination district.  I’m running for school board because I have a heart for service and believe that we are indeed one community and one pack.  I care about our community – at the end of the day, did we do the right thing for the kids, parents, teachers and community as a whole? Did our children get the best education we as a district could provide?

Place 7

G. David Montemayor (incumbent)

[Candidate declined to answer all seven questions and instead provided the following statement on his running unopposed and therefore being the presumptive winner:]

I want to thank the residents of LEISD for allowing me to serve them for the last seven years. There is no greater honor in running for a public office than to be unopposed.  However, I am fully aware this does not mean that I don’t still have much work to do and many voices to listen to. I will work steadfastly for the next three years to make our District the best it can be for EVERY student.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments