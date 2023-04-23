When Kyrsten Moran was a freshman, her role was to help carry the bottom of the batting order for the Little Elm softball team and set up the top of their lineup for success.
But it was a role that changed starting with her sophomore season. That year, she was moved up to the No. 1 spot in Little Elm’s lineup. Although she was moved one rung down to the two hole her junior season behind Kearstin Tinsley, Moran, now a senior, has been bumped up to the lead-off position for Little Elm.
Moran has set the tables well for the Lady Lobos. The senior center fielder has a team-best .427 batting average with 32 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI, 32 runs and just seven strikeouts in 92 plate appearances. She also has flashed her speed on the base path, having already stolen 25 bases.
The quick feet of Moran were on full display during Thursday’s 16-3 run-rule win over Denton Braswell. Moran, playing for the final time on her home field, tallied a two-run, inside-the-park home run during the third inning. She beat the throw to home plate as Little Elm increased their lead over Braswell to 10-0.
With the win, Little Elm clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Lady Lobos jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Hebron rallied for a 9-7 win. Little Elm draws either Plano West or Flower Mound in a Class 6A bi-district playoff series later this week.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Moran chats about her success on the softball field, her offseason preparation, batting at the top of the lineup, earliest memories of playing softball, her walk-up song and what sold her on Butler Community College.
SLM: What has been the biggest reason behind your success?
KM: I just knew that it was my senior year and I had to show out my last year here. I've been putting in a lot of work, definitely a lot more than last year. I'm stealing a lot more bases than last year. I'm just working on my hitting overall.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare for your senior season?
KM: Over the summer, I worked with Leigh Anne (Budd). She's actually the Rock Hill head coach. She definitely helped me with my speed, being a lot more confident with it. She helped me to get recruited over the summer as well. She's just really done a lot for me. I've also lifted in the offseason. I have a trainer that I go to occasionally. He helps with that.
SLM: How would you describe your improvement from where you were as a freshman until now?
KM: I was definitely not as confident as I am right now, even with my skill level. My batting average is way better than what it was my freshman year. I was last in the lineup my freshman year and now I'm first. I wasn't that fast on the bases just yet. I definitely build up my speed. I definitely knew that I had more to bring to the table. I wasn't at my full potential.
SLM: How are you enjoying being back at the top of the batting order?
KM: I enjoy it a lot. I'm very confident in the lead-off spot. I'm really comfortable in it. I like where I'm at.
SLM: Little Elm seeks a second consecutive playoff berth. What did last season’s success do to set the tone for this season?
KM: We definitely have higher expectations this year because we did make the playoffs last year. We're going to have to fight these next two games because of the loss on Friday, but I definitely think we can do it. We've just got to play at our highest level.
SLM: What are your earliest memories of playing softball?
KM: I remember playing LEAYSA softball, a little T-ball team with the Angels, all the way up until Texas Glory, which I'm on now. It was way different then than it was now. I used to pitch when I was younger. I've played pretty much everywhere, but outfield is where I am now.
SLM: What has Texas Glory meant to you?
KM: It definitely helped me to get recruited because it has that Texas Glory name. Their coaches and organization know how to run a good practice. They know how to push their athletes and get the best out of them.
SLM: What is your walk-up song?
KM: My walk-up song is "Swag Surfin'" by F.L.Y. I was at one of my cousin's football games at Kansas. He plays for Kansas. It was playing on the speakers. I was like, "Yep, that's going to be my walk-up song."
SLM: What sold you on Butler Community College?
KM: The coach wants the best out of everyone. She pushes them to be better. I went to one of their games a couple of weeks ago, and the energy in the dugout looked like they were trying to push themselves.
I won't mind being away from home. I like to get out of my comfort zone. I thought it would be a good school and the conference is hard, and they usually do pretty well. I'm excited to put myself up there, and I've got high expectations of myself.
