Kyrsten Moran Little Elm

Little Elm senior Kyrsten Moran celebrates senior-night activities. She hit an inside-the-park home run during the third inning of Thursday’s District 5-6A home game against Denton Braswell.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Kyrsten Moran was a freshman, her role was to help carry the bottom of the batting order for the Little Elm softball team and set up the top of their lineup for success.

But it was a role that changed starting with her sophomore season. That year, she was moved up to the No. 1 spot in Little Elm’s lineup. Although she was moved one rung down to the two hole her junior season behind Kearstin Tinsley, Moran, now a senior, has been bumped up to the lead-off position for Little Elm.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments