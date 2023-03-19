Mother and son activities, library events, and more are scheduled in The Colony and Little Elm this week. Take a look at five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of March 19.
Spice club kits
Each month The Colony Public Library Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of both featured spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide TCPL resources to find more recipes and ideas. Register online beginning Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. on the library’s website.
Author talk with Chef Jernard A. Wells
On March 21 from 3 to 4 p.m., The Colony Public Library will be hosting an author talk with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” In order to attend the virtual author talk, make sure to register online on the library’s website.
Mother & Son Adventure Day
Mothers and sons, pack your outdoor gear because Mother & Son Adventure Day returns March 25. From 12 to 3 p.m., moms and their sons, ages three to 12, will take part in an outdoor expedition throughout Lions Club Park. Moms and sons will test their skills at archery, fishing, geocaching, and many other camping/outdoor activities. Registration can be completed on the City of The Colony’s website.
Mother and Son Swim, Surf and Slide
Join the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce for an exclusive event at The Cove at The Lakefront on Saturday, March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is a mother and sun swim, surf, and slide where the duo will have the opportunity to eat and have fun. Tickets are $25 per person and admission includes one drink, a slice of pizza, a swag bag, and a dessert bar. There will also be a caricature artist available at no additional chard. Visit the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce’s website to register.
Texas Parks & Wildlife: Snake Senses
Join the Little Elm Public Library on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. for a presentation on snake senses. A Texas Parks and Wildlife Ranger will be in attendance to teach all about snake senses and attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a live snake.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.