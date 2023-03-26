Movies in the park is back, The Lakefront is offering its first event of the month, and there’s several library activities happening in Little Elm and The Colony this week. Here are five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of March 26.
Virtual Author Talk with Pam Jenoff
On Tuesday, March 28 from 6 to 7 p.m., The Colony Public Library invites residents to join them for a virtual chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire.” The book is about a riveting tale of bravery and resistance as a woman must rescue her cousin’s first family from a train bound for Auschwitz. To register for the virtual event, visit The Colony Public Library’s website.
Monarch butterflies and the migratory journey
Join The Colony Public Library on Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. to learn about monarch butterflies and their migratory journey. The event will feature certified master naturalist Donna Cole and a special storytime geared toward toddlers. No registration is required.
Movies in the park
Bring your lawn chairs and your blankets as the ever popular movies in the park will make its anticipated return to The Colony Five Star Complex. The 2023 season kicks off on Friday, March 31 with “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Residents are free to bring their own snacks and drinks and concessions will also be available for purchase. Gates for the movie open at 6:45 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:45 p.m.
Eggtastic Easter
Join the team at The Lakefront for their annual Easter egg hunt. On Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Elm Park, there will be more than 30,000 Easter eggs on the soccer fields of Little Elm Park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the Easter egg hunt to ensure that they can partake. There will be bounce houses, interactive games, and more.
Intro to 3D design and printing
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting their second introduction to 3D design and printing class of the month on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to create their own 3D designs using Tinkercad.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
