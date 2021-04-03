police lights

The victim in Friday night's shooting at Little Elm Park died at 4 a.m. Saturday, Little Elm police confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, of Paloma Creek. 

An order to apprehend for the offense of murder has been issued for a 16-year-old male resident of Savannah, police said.

