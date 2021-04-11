There will be one contested race for the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees during the May 1 election. Incumbent DeLeon English will face Jonathan Jones. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their picture to view their responses.

