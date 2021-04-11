voting-ballot-elections
File Photo

In the Mayor 1 election there will be a race for the Little Elm mayor's seat and a spot for District 5 of the Town Council. Councilmen Curtis Cornelious and Nick Musteen will face Ken Eaken, president of the Little Elm Economic Development Board, in the race for mayor. In Place 5 Stevon Gipson, Geoff Gray, Jamell Johnson and Jeremy Lukas will square off. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their picture to see their Q&A responses.

