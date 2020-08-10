A 3-year-old boy drowned Saturday in Lewisville Lake near Little Elm Park in Little Elm.
According to Capt. Cliff Swofford, a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife, authorities were called to Little Elm Park around 5 p.m. for a drowning call.
Swofford said a group of family and friends was at the lake, and a family member "turned around for just a little bit” when the boy went under water. Swofford said someone not associated with the group found the boy.
“A Good Samaritan had brought the 3-year-old to the group to see who he belonged to,” Swofford said. “But by the time we got there, we couldn’t find the Good Samaritan.”
First responders performed CPR on the child before he was taken via CareFlite to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Swofford said it’s unclear if the boy had on a lifejacket.
As of Monday the boy’s identity had not been released.
