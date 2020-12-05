The Texas Department of Transportation held its second public meeting virtually recently to propose new highway alignments from the US 380 Feasibility Study.
The US 380 Denton County Feasibility Study area covers US 380 from Interstate 35 to the Collin County Line including the cities of Denton, Providence Village, Frisco, Little Elm, Aubrey, Krugerville, Celina and the towns of Prosper and Cross Roads.
US 380 provides connectivity between Collin and Denton counties. TxDOT conducted three studies with the help of local agencies to add capacity and improve connectivity due to regional and local growth and the lack of high-capacity roads within Denton and Collin counties.
Project Manager Stephen Endres said that in 25 years TxDOT predicts Collin and Denton counties will double in population. Consequently, the demand on US 380 in Denton County will increase, rendering the existing four-lane arterial inefficient. The project to widen US 380 is set to begin construction in 2021.
The in-progress project involves upgrading the existing highway to a six-lane roadway with raised medians and grade separations at key intersections including FM 720, Legacy Drive, Teel Parkway, Navo Road and FM 423. While the improvements will ameliorate the level of service short term, it will not accommodate the 2045 forecasted travel demand.
There is also a proposal of a controlled access highway, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion using frontage roads to allow motorists to enter and exit the highway while separating high and low-speed motorists.
Planners and engineers are looking into the least environmentally impactful methods to improve US 380.
Endres said a significant constraint within the study area are the existing developments immediate to the existing US 380 corridor. A proposed “blue” alignment is the only option shown that follows the existing US 380 alignment. Due to developmental constraints, TxDOT developed alternative alignments at the interchange of Dallas North Tollway and US 380 in Collin County. The proposed alignments are titled “yellow,” “purple,” “orange” and “teal.”
The yellow alignment diverts from the existing US 380 corridor to connect to the purple alignment. It departs from US 380 with a northwestern direction traveling along Frontier Parkway then west to intersect with FM 428. The alignment follows FM 428 to Loop 288 then to I-35. This provides a new roadway crossing at the greenbelt.
The purple alignment utilizes the Dallas North Tollway north to Frontier and travels west to intersect with FM 428. The alignment follows FM 428 to Loop 288 then to I-35. Tolls would be charged for any usage of the Dallas North Tollway.
The orange alignment uses the Dallas North Tollway north, follows FM 428 west and travels southwest to intersect with US 377 and continues along the existing US 380 to Loop 288 then to I-35.
The teal alignment leaves US 380 at the interchange and uses the Dallas North Tollway to avoid the US 380 corridor. The alignment extends from the Dallas North Tollway to FM 428 and travels west along the future outer loop extension. It uses FM 428 to travel south to connect to Loop 288 then to I-35.
Alignment evaluation is graded on criteria including engineering and mobility regarding safety and efficiency, mitigation of environmental impact and minimizing costs.
The presentation will be open for comments until Dec. 17 and can be accessed at keepitmovingdallas.com/ US380DentonPM2.
Endres said that TxDOT will continue to narrow down their plans with the help of public feedback. The recommended alignment will tentatively be presented at a public meeting planned to be held in the fall or winter of 2021.
