The inaugural 633 Run honoring fallen Little Elm Police officer Jerry R. Walker will take place Oct. 16 at Lobo Stadium.
Little Elm ISD has named a middle school after Officer Walker. This event will ensure that his legacy of service is remembered through a student scholarship fund for public service generated with the proceeds from this run. The district will host a 1-mile Fun Run, 5K and a special 6.33 mile distance in honor Walker's badge number, 633.
To create a team, the first team member to register, after choosing the race distance, will select “Create New Team” during the registration process and name the team. Then share the team name with your group. Members of your group can then select “join existing team”, type in the team name, and register under that team name.
Go to littleelmisd.net/domain/2200 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.