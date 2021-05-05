Jerry Walker

Det. Jerry R. Walker

The inaugural 633 Run honoring fallen Little Elm Police officer Jerry R. Walker will take place Oct. 16 at Lobo Stadium.

Little Elm ISD has named a middle school after Officer Walker. This event will ensure that his legacy of service is remembered through a student scholarship fund for public service generated with the proceeds from this run. The district will host a 1-mile Fun Run, 5K and a special 6.33 mile distance in honor Walker's badge number, 633.

To create a team, the first team member to register, after choosing the race distance, will select “Create New Team” during the registration process and name the team. Then share the team name with your group. Members of your group can then select “join existing team”, type in the team name, and register under that team name.

Go to littleelmisd.net/domain/2200 for more information.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments