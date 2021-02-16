Apogee Stadium will serve as host for several Denton County school district 2020-21 graduations, keeping school ceremonies at the University of North Texas in a venue with ample space to meet state and local social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Elm High School’s graduation will take place at 10 a.m. May 21. In all, Apogee Stadium will host the following Denton County school district graduation ceremonies: Argyle ISD, Aubrey ISD, Denton ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Little Elm ISD and Northwest ISD.
The venue originally planned for these districts’ graduations, the UNT Coliseum, is currently unavailable for graduation ceremonies in light of COVID-19 precautions, but school and district leaders agreed the stadium would offer the closest semblance to the traditional event. With the exception of 2020 graduation ceremony, UNT has hosted most Denton County school district graduations for decades.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said there are many benefits to holding graduation at Apogee Stadium.
“We had to ask ourselves, what venue is going to give us the space we need to social distance. The benefit of having it UNT is that it is close to us and it will resemble a traditional graduation,” Gallagher said. “I am looking forward to holding this important event for our seniors.”
This year’s ceremony will largely mirror traditional proceedings, though face coverings and socially distanced seating will remain required. Apogee Stadium’s current capacity limit will allow up to 6,700 spectators in stadium stands, which will provide an ample amount of space for graduates’ families and friends. Groups should distance 6 feet from other groups in the stands and wear face coverings throughout the event.
Graduating students and their families will receive additional logistical information about the ceremony, such as arrival times and parking, through school communication in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.