Aquatics center set to begin construction next month, other project updates for July

As July comes into full swing, so, too, does the multitude of public works projects occurring around the town. Many road construction projects and maintenance programs that started in late May are reaching a crescendo over the coming weeks in the heat of summer. The town also announced other projects that have made significant headway on designs and will commence in August.
The Aquatics Center is finalizing designs and will begin construction next month. As was reported two weeks ago, the legal notices to residents were completed, but the latest development indicates that the design process is also on schedule. The contract to Bryne Construction Services has also been finalized. It will be located next to the recreation center.
“Byrne has released the building manufacturer to begin preparing the final shop drawings. Actual construction is anticipated to begin in early August. Expected completion date is early 2021,” the report said.
Road construction projects, as part of the 2019 Annual Street Maintenance Program, are also on track to finish in the coming weeks. The roads undergoing construction at this time include Woodlake Parkway between Canyon Lake and F.M. 423. At this point, the road is receiving a lift and stabilization treatment
Woodlake Parkway, between Walker Lane and Sunshine Drive, will be cut by contractors this week. The town report indicated that the contractors were “saw cutting concrete panels” in preparation for more work in the future in that section of the road.
“Contractors are prepping a work zone in the northbound lanes of Woodlake and will begin saw cutting concrete panels this afternoon for replacement. They will continue to work their way north throughout the next several weeks. Once they reach FM 423, they will turn around and head south on Woodlake to complete concrete panel replacements by mid-August,” a town memo said.
In other news from construction projects, Little Elm has made progress on the splash pad. Officials closed this pad during the last week in June due to installments that were needed to the surface. The project, this portion, is completed as well.
“The new surface includes a grit material to minimize slipping. New concrete was recently installed to prevent excess water from spilling into the nearby planting beds,” the executive report read.
The final piece of construction the town has updated the public on is the panel lifts occurring between Paint Horse Drive and Waterside Drive.
“Contractors are currently performing concrete street panel replacements, and will continue eastbound throughout the week working their way to Eldorado Parkway,” a town memo said.
