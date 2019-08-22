Bevy of laws to take effect Sept. 1

Sept. 1 marks a significant day for residents across the state as the Texas Legislature’s impact will be felt in earnest. A flurry of new laws will go into effect that includes gun legislation, self-defense weapons, craft beer amendments, toll tag transparency and pet friendly initiatives.
In a bill that was authored by Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), the toll tag transparency law will go into effect over the coming weekend. Now, as a law, companies will have to clearly display the price of a toll before a car is to get on the highway.
“It’s time to shed light on each toll road individually so Texans have a better understanding of what their tolls are paying for and when the tolls can be reduced or eliminated. This bill is a step toward that goal,” Patterson said.
A topic that is attracting a lot of attention is a conglomeration of 10 different pieces of legislation on gun control. Combined, these laws will effectively loosen gun control measures significantly, according to officials. Although the legislature has been out of session for months now, the timing of these laws is contributing to the added coverage. In the direct aftermath of another mass shooting in the state, people have followed this issue closely.
Beginning Sept. 1, Texas residents will be able to carry a firearm in religious places of worship and in the parking lots of school property. New laws outline that firearms, if they are located in a lockbox in a vehicle, will be permitted universally on every school campus. Residents can also have guns in all apartments. Landlords were stripped of the power to ban firearms in their complexes across the state. In light of Hurricane Harvey, the legislature also enshrined into the law the ability to residents to carry a weapon in the event of a natural disaster.
New self-defense weapons are also being welcomed into law. These often times unconventional weapons include brass knuckles and key chains as acceptable forms of self-defense.
Little Elm residents will enjoy a more lenient way to handle alcohol. People will be allowed to leave craft breweries with alcohol in their hands. Previously alcohol was not allowed to be delivered to a specific home unless it was a special exception. That ban has been lifted for both beer and wine.
Legislators have highlighted pets in their Sept. 1 rollout of new bills. Many municipalities have placed restrictions on whether or not pets are allowed on patios of restaurants. The state government decided to take matters into its own hands and issued a green light across the state. Now, with no expectations, pets will be permitted on outdoor patios.
Other smaller bills will be making impacts on daily life. Residents will have to be 21 years old to purchase tobacco products. This includes the increasingly popular “vape pen” that has become widely used among high school students. While many advocates pushed for restricting tobacco companies from selling certain products entirely, the legislature settled for this restriction. In terms of age limits, the legislator also outlawed the purchasing of cough syrup until residents were 18 years old.
