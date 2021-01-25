Big Easy in Little Elm may be a little smaller this year.
Organizers said the annual event, which is set for 5-9 p.m. March 6 at Little Elm Park, will still take place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event is expected to focus more on the races and crawfish and less on music.
The town still plans to have a 5K, 10K and an untimed 5K, put on by Dallas Athletes Racing, as part of the event.
“We fully expect the status of the pandemic is going to be still raging at that point,” Town Manager Matt Mueller said at last week’s Town Council meeting. “But we worked with the race company and feel like they’re going to have a way to do that event safely staggered throughout the day.”
The races are open to runners of all ages. Runners and teams are encouraged to dress up, and prizes will be awarded for best dressed male and female runner.
Mueller said the crowd favorite crawfish boil will also return. Registration for the crawfish boil is required this year.
But there will be no live music or food vendors.
“(There will be) some changes, not the big gathering that we’re used to,” Mueller said. “But we think the race will still be able to happen. The crawfish for purchase will still be able to happen. So we will still have that event in some way, shape or form.”
The Cove at The Lakefront
Mueller said the town hopes to open The Cove at The Lakefront before spring break, though how many people will be allowed in at once is yet to be determined.
“It’s definitely our intention to be open to the maximum capacity that we can safely do so as allowed by law prior to spring break,” Mueller said.
The 42,000-square-foot aquatics center will feature a double FlowRider indoor wave surfing machine, slides, an activity pool, two lap lanes, a large play structure and a splash pad.
But the ongoing pandemic will prevent the facility from having maximum capacity.
“It’s a big enough facility that we’ll be able to let a lot of folks in there and still meet those (guidelines),” Mueller said. “However, it’s a grand opening of the facility, so it’s going to be a challenge.”
He said the town will continue to work out a plan once a specific opening date is announced.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to get it open before spring break and let as many folks in there as we can,” Mueller said.
