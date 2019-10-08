police lights

At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Little Elm Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person. 

The person was found by a land surveying crew working west of Doe Creek Road and north of Rockhill Parkway. 

The identity of the person is unknown at this time. An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the deceased's identity; however, the Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the body is that of an elderly male. 

No foul play is suspected.

