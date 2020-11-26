Electric vehicle drivers in Little Elm will soon have a place nearby to charge up.
The Little Elm Town Council last week approved grant from the Alternative Fueling Facilities Program for the installation of four Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
Town officials said the chargers provide 25 miles of range per hour (RPH), an upgrade from Level 1 chargers that provide 4 RPH.
The charging stations will be located at The Cove at The Lakefront, which opens in the first quarter of 2021.
"The location of these stations in The Lakefront District is ideal for EV users who live in Little Elm or are visiting the destination district for the day over the weekend," Councilman Nick Musteen said.
These will be the first electric car charging stations in the town.
“With the rising number of electric vehicles on the market and our area, our Town Council wanted to pursue it,” said Chad Hyde, director of community services.
The four fast-charge stations will feed eight spaces. Hyde said users will pay a fee for charging their vehicle.
Hyde said the town applied for the grant in March, received notice it had been selected as a recipient in August and entered into a contract this month.
The $77,000 grant covers the four chargers plus the electrical systems and the installation.
Town officials said with EV usage anticipated to increase in coming years, the town has also updated its standards on certain developments to include infrastructure to support the future installation of charging stations for the convenience of its residents, visitors and other stakeholders.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Texas ranked fourth in electric vehicle sales and registrations in 2019, with 28,400 registered electric vehicles over 11,764 in 2018.
"The increased interest in electric vehicles across the state makes adding charging stations make sense," Musteen said.
