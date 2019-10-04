The Circo Espana, a fifth-generation performing circus family, has made Little Elm a stop to show off their new show.
This performance features acrobats and entertainers from around the world and is ready to entertain Little Elm and visitors from surrounding areas with their high-intensity, award-winning, and internationally-acclaimed flying trapeze performance.
The first performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with afternoon and evening performances throughout the rest of their schedule.
Town of Little Elm Special Event Manager Alicia Gray said she is excited about the event and thinks it will be an excellent opportunity for families to head out and have some fun.
"This event is perfect for kids and families to see a great show and make a memory in the Lakefront outside of heading to the beach," Gray said.
Tickets can be purchased online at circoespana.com/ or the circus box office.
"Many Lakefront businesses also have coupons for a free kid's ticket with an adult purchase if purchased online," Gray said.
