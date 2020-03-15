The town of Little Elm released the following information about closures, cancellations and postponements as a result of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus:
Municipal Court: In an effort to keep our community safe, the Court will reset all scheduled hearings for the month of March to a later date. Notification will be sent out via mail and text message to all of those who are affected. The town will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 developments and make adjustments as necessary. If you have any questions please contact the Little Elm Municipal Court at 972-731-1453 during regular business hours.
Parks and Recreation:
Senior Center: The Town of Little Elm Parks and Recreation Department is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of its senior population and potential exposure to the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and has moved to close the Brenda Button Mills Senior Recreation Center until March 30.
Recreation Center: Additionally, we are postponing all Recreation Center programming, including recreation classes until April 1. This includes dance, Kidz Love Soccer, Twist3d Cuisine, Skyhawks Camps, and license to carry classes, GroupX fitness classes and group personal training, adult athletic leagues (basketball, adult sand and indoor volleyball, pickleball league, open play, and tournament, adult softball, cornhole, and kickball).
The Recreation Center will remain open, but we are continuing to assess the situation and potential for closure. There will be no KidZone during this time.
The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge has been postponed.
Update 3/14/20: The Basketball Gym of the Recreation Center is closed until April 1.
Library: All Little Elm Public Library regular and special programs are canceled until April 1This includes storytimes, book clubs, crafts and other clubs, movies, and Spring Break programs. Makerspace classes are also canceled.
The Library will remain open, but we are continuing to assess the situation and potential for closure.
Police: Station tours are currently not available. The Citizens Police Academy is postponed until May. Chai with the Chief has been postoned. Police Explorers are on hold.
Fire: Station tours are currently not available. The Citizens Fire Academy is postponed until May. Fire Explorers are currently on hold.
Continue to follow official Town of Little Elm channels for information and updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.