Curtis Cornelious leads in the race for Little Elm mayor through early voting numbers.

Cornelious has secured 50.7 percent of the votes (809 votes). Ken Eaken has received 27.7 percent (442 votes) and Nick Musteen has received 21.6 percent (344 votes).

In Place 5, Jamell Johnson leads the pack with 36.3 percent (101 votes). He is followed by Jeremy Lukas (29.1, 81), Von Gipson (17.3, 48), Geoff Gray (16.2, 45) and Jack Gregg, who withdrew from the race (1.1, 3).

Since there are more than two candidates in these races the winner must secure more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff election.

In the race for Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, Place 4, incumbent DeLeon English leads challenger Jonathan Jones with 63.5 percent of the votes (1,146 votes).

