Curtis Cornelious leads early in the race for Little Elm mayor, and Jeremy Lukas has a lead in the race for Place 5 on the Town Council.

Through early voting numbers Cornelious has secured 53.1 percent of the votes (1,403 votes) to Ken Eaken's 47.9 percent (1,237 votes).

Lukas has received 52.45 percent of the votes (246 votes) to Jamell Johnson's 47.55 percent (223 votes). 

More to come. 

