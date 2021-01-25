Little Elm Councilman Curtis Cornelious announced he is running for mayor in the May election. The mayor's seat is open as David Hillock has reached his term limit.
Below is Cornelious' announcement:
I am happy to announce to the Town of Little Elm citizens that I will be running for mayor.
I would like to ask for your support in my undertaking. In the coming weeks/months, the town of Little Elm will once again step up to the task of choosing a leader to guide it through the next three years. As a citizen of Little Elm, I want what is best for this great town and to see us continue to grow and prosper as I have committed myself to over the last 10-plus years. Most importantly, we need someone who will exhibit trusted leadership and carry on the legacy that has been set before us.
I have spent a lot of time in this town, walking its streets and talking to its people. I know that many of you feel as I do, that beneath our feet holds a well of untapped potential. It's a potential that can be harnessed only with the reins of dedicated leadership and visionary talent. This holds itself to be true, over the last ten plus years I have taken the commitment to do what I felt needed to be done along with the mayor and fellow council members. Each decision was carefully thought out, discussed, and executed with the town’s growth in mind. It’s all about growing Little Elm in the most feasible manner all while maintaining a great community feel.
Over the last 10-plus years I have managed to take part in assuring our public safety is ahead of other cities that are experiencing exponential growth as we are. Over the last 10-plus years I have supported and/or served as a director on the Economic Development Corporation Board, which allows me the opportunity to not only assure the town is growing in the right direction but also have a say so in what may not be a good fit for our town today.
Serving multiple terms as a council member and upholding the office of mayor pro tem five times, I can honestly say if you have lived in Little Elm 10-plus years or more, I have been a positive, trustworthy voice and I will be honored to continue my efforts. It is my sincere hope and prayer that you consider me for your mayor. Let me continue to be your voice.
Thank you,
Curtis J. Cornelious
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.