Curtis Cornelious defeated Ken Eaken in the race for Little Elm mayor Saturday in the town's runoff election.

Cornelious secured 53.8 percent of the votes (1,997 votes) to Eaken's 46.2 percent (1,712 votes).

Cornelious led after early voting with 53.1 percent of the votes. 

He will take over for David Hillock, who did not run for reelection after serving as the town's mayor since 2012. 

In Place 5, Jeremy Lukas defeated Jamell Johnson. Lukas received 53.1 percent of the votes (401 votes) to Johnson's 46.9 percent (354 votes). 

Lukas led after early voting with 52.45 percent of the votes, clinging to a lead by just 23 votes. 

