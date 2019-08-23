Cottonwood Park plan unveiled

Parks and Recreation Director Chad Hyde unveiled the Cottonwood Master Plan on Tuesday night that he believes could be the “gem of Little Elm” in the future. Although the project is several years away from completion due to budgetary constraints, the master plan laid out an ambitious agenda that will thrust the area into the forefront of Little Elm attractions.
“It is definitely a gem of Little Elm and the future of the parks system. Hopefully one day we will be able to build this and bring this plan to life,” Hyde said. “As you all know, a master plan is a vision for the future and it is not always what gets built exactly. When we get into design, some things change because they have to.”
The Cottonwood project, that was designed in conjunction with the town and Dunaway Associates, could be on pace to be the most elaborate park in the town. Located right on the lake by the Marina and Lobo Lane, the project is broken down into three different sections. Of these sections, there will be areas for passive and active recreation spots, nature interactions and camping grounds.
The most unique part of the project, as laid out in the initial renderings, will be a “neighborhood camping” option. Hyde hinted at the opportunity for an RV park and primitive style camping grounds right off of Lobo Lane. These grounds will have places for grilling and picnic style dining areas for when residents utilize the space. These areas will all be connected by nature trails, that are already mostly in place, so people can have an authentic experience with the natural beauty of Little Elm.
As the project goes to the east, towards the Marina, the potential for active recreation gets higher. Recreation options include zip lining, boardwalks, horseshoe pits and fishing piers. They are hoping other areas will have tree house camping options, a lookout tower and places for people to enjoy the water. The specifications on how tall or small the tree houses and lookout towers will be are largely at the discretion of town officials and council.
“This is spectacular and I wish we had been in a position to do this and the aquatics park. The strategic nature of the other project just had to prevail,” Mayor David Hillock said. “This park is needed and it absolutely the right place for these type of activities. It is such a beautiful park.”
Public hearings from the parks department have been held in the neighborhoods that will neighbor this space. Originally there were some concerns of late night noise, according to Hyde, but the design of the park will mitigate those issues. The areas of Cottonwood Park that will feature the most active recreation will be in the Marina location, away from the residential space. The more passive activities, that do not create as much noise, will border the neighborhoods of Shell Beach and Hardwicke.
Although the project is likely going to be placed on the 10-year plan of projects from the town, there will be some parts of the area that can get finished immediately. Installing some restrooms, that is in the budget plan for this fiscal year, and amending the youth baseball fields were floated. The plan calls for the expansion of the parking lot by the baseball fields and the Marina, which will create revenue in the end.
“Public private partnerships are definitely something we will pursue (to fund and get parts of the project underway),” Hyde said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.