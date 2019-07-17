Council extends 'flexible' curfew, officials highlight "safeguards"

According to Mayor David Hillock, 2009 was a critical juncture in the juvenile mischief rate. In what was seen as a significant problem a decade ago has now been tempered due to the actions council took to enact a curfew for minors. On Tuesday, the council voted to extend the current curfew without any alterations for another three years.
“I think it is vital. It was a big issue back then; we had problems,” Hillock said. “It was something that needed to be addressed and it was good the curfew came to us as an option.”
The current law states that no person under the age of 17 can be out in a public space between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday night. On Friday and Saturday night, a minor can be out of the house until midnight. The curfew also stipulates that during the school year no young person can be seen in a public space from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“In 1995, the Texas Legislature put into place a law that said we had to revisit the curfew every three years to make sure we were doing the right thing with it,” Police Chief Rodney Harrison said. “We wanted to see if we needed to make any changes or reflect current trends in our community. It is a very valuable tool we have at our disposal to use.”
Both Harrison and Hillock highlighted the “safeguards” and “flexibility” the curfew in Little Elm is known for. The curfew gives parents discretion and the “ultimate say” according to Hillock, something the town likes.
“There are plenty of safeguards put in place that covers kids if they are on a mission from their parents to pick something up after hours. If they are traveling to and from work, or a school event, or a work event, there are protections,” Harrison said.
These built in inroads in the law allow the curfew to be effective in all cases. It can be a tool used by the police department but it does not serve as a rigid barrier in all situations. Hillock also brought attention to the fact that every time the curfew is invoked, parents are always contacted.
“I like that there is a lot of flexibility in this. I also like that there is the absolute right of a parent to have control over their child without law enforcement being involved,” Hillock said. “The parent always has the final authority on this as long as it's reasonable. It also gives our officers a lot of opportunity to get in touch with mom and dad and find out what is going on.”
The beach came up in discussions about how to handle curfew but the police department saw no trouble with this at all. Hillock thought the beach, where there is a heavy concentration of kids at night, might be “an impediment” to enforcement.
“I think we are managing (the beach)really well. Like I said, it is always a learning curve at the first of the summer when kids get out of school. It is an educational process but once everyone understands the rules it flows really well,” Harrison said.
In the last three years, the police department has seen a decrease in the number of juvenile infractions but could not conclude definitively that the curfew helped across the board. The numbers indicate that the amount of teens in possession of tobacco products has gone up in that time.
“The impact on crime statistics directly is unknown. Since the ordinance was renewed in 2016, some crimes normally associated with juveniles are down and some are up,” the staff report said.
The mayor concluded that the Little Elm curfew is the “the way it should be”- a balance between enforcement and flexibility.
