Denton County chart 5-12
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 968 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 65 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held at Braswell High School at 26750 E University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Denton County numbers 5-12
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments