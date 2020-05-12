Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 968 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 65 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held at Braswell High School at 26750 E University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing.
For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
