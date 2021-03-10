Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist is now updated to allow all individuals ages 50 and above to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at DCPH’s Mass Vaccination Clinics. This expanded eligibility mirrors Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS) newly expanded Phase 1C eligibility announced Wednesday.
“After receiving notification from the state of the Phase 1C priority group for those 50 years of age and above, we immediately worked to open our Vaccine Interest Portal to accept those individuals on our waitlist,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We want to make sure eligible individuals have access to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as we all work together on a path to ending this pandemic.”
Eligible individuals are encouraged to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal as well as check with their primary care providers and/or pharmacies, as vaccines are distributed to multiple providers throughout the county. All DCPH mass vaccination clinics are appointment only, and those without appointments will not be vaccinated. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Friday afternoons to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist who have yet to be invited.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
