Little Elm ISD students didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic keep them from finding musical success this year.
Ten LEISD students were named to the Region 24 All-Region Bands, and one of them received state recognition.
Little Elm High School senior Zeshan Farooq placed fourth chair trumpet in the Texas Music Educators Association’s (TMEA) All-State Jazz band. He also was named to the TMEA Region 24 All-Region in wind ensemble.
Farooq said it was a journey throughout high school to make it into the top All-State jazz band. After getting into All Region in eighth grade, Farooq said he wanted to push to improve so he could reach All-State.
“When I found out that I made the all-state band, I couldn’t believe I made it with the top 1 percent of the musicians in the state of Texas,” he said. “I knew for the region level that I was pretty good playing with kids from Frisco, McKinney and Prosper. But to make state was a really cool experience and a surprise. It was not easy, but all the hard work paid off.”
Other LEISD students who were named to the TMEA Region 24 All-Region band were Brooke Doyle, Jasmine Thoek and Cayson Yi in concert band, Anthony Florentino and Lucero Morado in symphonic band, and Eli Miller, Shawn Paniagua and Armaan Salim in freshman band. Yi was also second alternate in 6A bands.
At the middle school level, Walker Middle School student Colin Herrington and Strike Middle School student Jadyn Stuxness made All-Region. Herrington also made the highest band, the wind symphony, and was fifth chair.
Surrounded by Frisco ISD students, Herrington was the only student from Little Elm to make it into the wind symphony.
“It was kind of crazy,” Herrington said. “I was hoping I would just make it, but to get into the highest level is amazing. I think the reason for that is because of dedication. I practice three to four times per week, and I learned my pieces rigorously with the help of my private lesson teacher and my band director.”
Herrington said that after having successes with some of the more advanced music in his private lessons, he was encouraged by his teacher and band director to try out for All-Region.
“My private lesson teacher encouraged me to learn more advanced pieces, and I wanted to find a bigger challenge to take on,” he said.
Both Farooq and Herrington’s auditions were virtual. Rather than playing live, they recorded his audition and sent it to the judges.
“I went into one of the practice rooms with my band director, and he set me up with all the recording software and a microphone,” Herrington said. “I was a little bit nervous because there was the pressure of the audition. The music was more advanced than what I was working on. It was a challenge making sure the style and everything was correct and going smoothly.”
Over the course of five days, both students recorded their auditions until they found one they liked.
“Everybody is used to a live audition,” Farooq said. “A lot of people prefer a live audition, because you’re right then and there, and that feeling of getting butterflies and hearing other kids in the room make the live auditions a fun experience. There is that nervousness, but if you’re well prepared, there’s nothing to worry about.”
Farooq said the biggest challenge was motivation once the pandemic hit because he was not able to attend private lessons until the start of the school year, and his access to music and feedback were limited. However, he and his friends were able to still meet virtually to work on their études.
The TMEA announced it will not hold an in-person convention because social distancing would prove too difficult. Instead, the convention will be held virtually.
