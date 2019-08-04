Dirt to fly, aquatics center groundbreaking set for this week

After the Town Council voted to approve the bonds for the new town aquatic center at the most recent council meeting, construction has been cleared to commence. On Aug. 7th, at 4:30 p.m., town officials will break ground on the Little Elm Aquatics Center that is expected to be completed in early 2021. The ceremony will be held at the Little Elm Recreation Gym Center.
The project will be placed right next to the already existing recreation center and the price tag comes in at nearly $21.5 million, according to the construction company charged with building the structure. The town also released key details of the plan and elements that will define the soon-to-be swimming hotspot.
“(It) will feature a retractable roof and sides that open to the outside, a double FlowRider indoor wave surfing machine, slides, and an activity pool. The site will also have two lap lanes, a large play structure, a splash pad, and fun for the entire family - all year long,” the town said in an official statement.
There have been some mixed feelings in the community about a recreation center of this magnitude being installed. There has been some sentiment, in a poll conducted by The Journal, that the town needs to be focusing on putting money into things like roads instead of “added on” recreational facilities, according to one resident. Among 45 residents that were interviewed in this poll, 42.2 percent of responds said they would rather the money go somewhere else.
On the flip side though, there has been plenty of buzz in the community surrounding the aquatics center. Town officials have said this is a “long-anticipated” project and they are excited to see it come to fruition. There are also plans for there to be a cabana, party rooms and a mezzanine terrace. Officials are of the belief that if will bring in more businesses and restaurants. The 42,000 square-foot apparatus will also have a deep pool for divers that want to “plunge off rocks.”
“The goal of the project was to provide a one-of-a-kind amenity that can be used the entire year, no matter the weather. It has been a long-anticipated project that residents have asked for year after year,” Chad Hyde, the director of parks and recreation, said.
Little Elm is also open to hearing ideas for the name of the future project. As of right now the town has put out a link online to take suggestions for the time. When a resident enters a name, the town will place their name in the running for a free membership to the aquatics center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.