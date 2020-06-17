The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who drowned in Lewisville Lake on Tuesday as 77-year-old Trazell Clark, Jr., of Denton.
Little Elm police received a call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday about a man who had fallen overboard near the area where U.S. 380 crosses the lake east of FM 720.
Capt. Cliff Swofford, a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife, said Clark was fishing with a friend when the boat they were on overturned.
The Little Elm police and fire departments, as well as the Lewisville dive team and crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas game wardens responded to the call. Swofford said crews used sonar equipment and recovered Clark’s body soon after arrival.
Swofford said Clark was not wearing a life jacket. The medical examiner has ruled the drowning an accident.
