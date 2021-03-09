With Little Elm Mayor David Hillock term limited, successful local businessman and community leader Ken Eaken announced his candidacy for Little Elm Mayor.
“Little Elm has experienced tremendous growth over the last ten years, I’m running to ensure that as our town keeps our standards high and we hold on to the ‘Lake Attitude’ that makes Little Elm the best place to live in North Texas,” Eaken said.
Since moving to Little Elm, Ken has been a mainstay in Little Elm, a press release stated. He serves as president of the Little Elm Economic Development Board and as a homeowners association vice president.
Eaken, with his business experience, has been instrumental in attracting new business and high-quality jobs to Little Elm, the release states. He is a graduate of the Little Elm Citizens Government, Police and Fire Academies. Eaken volunteers with Little Elm Citizens on Patrol and Box 620 helping to promote community safety.
After travelling to all corners of the world for work, Eaken and his wife, Jan, fell in love with Little Elm while visiting family and, when the house next door came up for sale, quickly moved to town to enjoy the lake year around, the release stated. Shortly after moving to town the two became realtors and have helped dozens of young families find homes in North Texas.
“Little Elm must maintain focus on our core responsibilities. Chief among them is public safety and protecting families and property. We must bring quality business to Little Elm that helps grow our commercial tax base and lower the tax burden on local families,” Eaken said. “And we must maintain the excellent parks and recreation facilities that make Little Elm the huge attraction it is to new residents.”
