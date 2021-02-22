DeLeon English, a trustee on the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, announced his plans to run for reelection on Place 4 in the May 1 election. Below is his press release:
Today, I am excited to announce my re-election candidacy for Little Elm ISD School Board, Place 4, to our district constituents. I am humbled and honored by the support received as a Little Elm ISD Board Trustee. I ask for your support and vote in this upcoming May election.
The Lobo family is vibrant, dynamic, and exciting. Since 2014, many things have changed, but my core focus stays the same for the success of the students in our district. As a trustee, I am committed to ensuring academic achievement, operational transparency, financial stability, and educator and student advocacy.
During my tenure, our state accountability scores have risen from a D to a B. Strong academics provides greater opportunities to our students. We want to ensure they are prepared for a bright future.
I continue as a strong advocate for students and families alike. I work to understanding the needs of today and the future while considering the importance of our families and their financial needs. We have reduced our property tax burden by providing more financial support to our families in most need.
For our educators, I continue as a strong advocate for financial support through equity raises, financial incentives, and training programs.
Little Elm was a small school district when my family arrived in 2002. Just over 2,000 people, with a small name and a small reputation. Since my election in 2014, Little Elm ISD has changed to meet the demands of you and your family. Our students now attend schools generating national academic recognition. Our campuses at the elementary levels are some of the few in the state to be STEM certified. For the first time in 2020, Little Elm High School by U.S. News and World Report is America's best high school. We ranked in the top 20% of schools of the U.S. and top 15% of Texas schools.
With all these accomplishments, we still have work to do. We march forward in improving ratings at individual schools to greater levels. We are committed to pushing for the pathways of Career, College, or Military ready Lobos. We want to ensure Lobos that are prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.
I am excited and proud to be a part of leading the Lobo charge. This May, I ask for your help in voting and supporting my campaign. Together we have done wonderful things, but we have more work to do.
Please join my campaign at reelectdeleonenglishleisd.com. You can also be a part on:
Facebook at facebook.com/deleonenglishleisd/
Twitter at #reelectdeleonenglish
Instagram at electdeleonenglish
