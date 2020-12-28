Braswell High School is preparing to become one of the go-to places for key high school football games in Denton ISD.
Plans are under way for an expansion of Braswell’s football stadium and the high school campus, which are located at the southeast intersection of U.S. 380 and Navo Road.
At its last meeting the Little Elm Town Council approved a request to rezone 108 acres of land from community facilities to planned development-community facilities that will allow the expansion project to move forward.
Jason Blanks with VLK Architects said the stadium expansion will make it large enough so that teams won’t have to play on days other than Fridays. The expansion will take the seating capacity from 1,000 to 7,124.
“This is intended to be kind of a second stadium because Denton ISD’s property covers such a large area,” Blanks said. “We want to get all of the kids playing on Friday night. We want to get back to Friday night football instead of having to share one facility.”
Blanks said the existing structure, concession stands, etc. will remain in place.
By the time the work is complete Braswell is expected to be a major hosting site, town officials said.
“This is going to be a major hub for a lot of the Denton ISD football games,” said Fred Gibbs, director of development services.
While the developers agreement between the town and Denton ISD that was approved in 2014 included the possibility of expansion for the stadium and the school, the current plan calls for a larger stadium expansion than six years ago. But officials said the parking spaces at the campus can be used to handle the anticipated increase in fan parking. Additional parking spaces will be constructed east of the stadium as well.
As far as the campus expansion the district plans to construct additions to the northeast and southeast sides of the building.
Mayor David Hillock asked if there could be a stipulation in the agreement that accessory structures won’t be added to the campus in front of the build line along US 380 or Navo.
“If, for example, 10 years from now you ended up bringing portables in, it would be preferable not to have those along 380 or Navo Road,” Hillock said.
