It’s been about five weeks since a Little Elm man went missing, and police and family members said they aren’t any closer to finding him.
Bruce Cray, 75, was last seen at 6 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 13000 block of Cortes de Pallas Drive in Little Elm.
Cray is a white male with gray hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a health condition that can cause dementia-like symptoms as well as sundown syndrome, a condition that causes restlessness and confusion.
Police and family have searched the town and have even gone into Frisco but have been unable to locate him.
Richelle Cray, Bruce’s daughter, said she had moved Bruce up to Little Elm from San Antonio seven weeks before his disappearance.
She said while leads have run dry, the key is to keep his story at the forefront of people’s minds. And because of where he’s lived and what interests him, Richelle said the message should be spread both locally and outside of North Texas.
Richelle said she has wondered if Bruce is near a thicket area north of Rockhill Parkway in Frisco. She said soon after the disappearance video surveillance captured him walking east on Rockhill toward FM 423, but there are no images of him beyond that.
“He may either still be on that peninsula or he hitched his way out,” Richelle said.
Richelle said that area could be a draw for Bruce. She said 30 years ago he used to mine for gold in Nevada. Richelle said she and Bruce used to drive down Rockhill area, and Bruce would be fascinated by the peach orchards, old cars and tractors he would see in the area.
“It was magnetic to him,” Richelle said. “In his mind it was like an old gold mine or a ghost town. I’m surprised he wasn’t out there thinking he was in Nevada.”
Because of that memory Bruce could have hitchhiked to Nevada, she said.
Richelle said other possibilities include San Antonio, where Bruce had worked as a custodian at a nonprofit called Heaven For Hope.
“Some days he thought he was getting dressed to go to work,” Richelle said. “So he could have hitchhiked down there.”
Richelle said she drove down Interstate 35 to post missing person fliers at homeless shelters and at the Greyhound bus station.
“He could be anywhere,” Richelle said. “He could have immersed himself in the homeless population. He was from that environment because of the people he was in contact with every day. He was very social and talked with them.”
She said it’s also possible Bruce made his way back to Vancouver, where the family is originally from. Richelle said that 30 years ago he used to mine for gold in Nevada.
Richelle said had friends in California and that he used to think he lived in Denver.
“So he could have hitchhiked to Denver or back to San Antonio,” Richelle said. “He’s so diversified on what he can get his hands into that instead of this pointing in one direction it points in all directions.”
Richelle said Bruce at times appeared to be paranoid about being found.
“So if he’s under a bridge he may not be the guy to pop his head up when you call his name,” Richelle said.
Richelle said there have been several instances over the last few weeks where people thought they spotted him. She said someone sent her a video of a well-dressed man going through a dumpster in Denton. Richelle said she drove to Denton to stake out the intersection where he was spotted, but it turned out not to be him.
There were also reported sightings in McKinney and Irving.
Even though the sightings were not him, Richelle said the tips help keep the story of the search on people’s minds.
“It just takes one person to see something and say something,” Richelle said.
