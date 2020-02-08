Fourth-graders from Little Elm ISD’s Chavez Elementary traveled to Waco and Austin on an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip recently to experience what they are learning in social studies and science.
Students visited the Texas State Capitol in Austin and Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown.
During the charter bus ride to Austin, students discussed why Texans are so proud of their unique heritage and participated in activities and games in preparation for their day.
In Austin the students visited the Texas State Capitol where their legislators, The Honorable Jane Nelson, state senator of District 12 and The Honorable Jared Patterson, state representative of District 106, office. The students learned about the legislative process and saw first-hand where Texas laws are made as they toured the Texas State Capitol including the Senate and House of Representatives chambers.
The students then traveled to Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown where they panned for, and identified, minerals found in the cavern. Through participation in hands-on demonstrations, they learned about the water cycle and the environmental benefits of the world’s wetlands and watersheds. The student scientists discussed the rock cycle and worked in groups to classify rock, mineral, and fossil samples. They concluded their day by watching the Earth’s processes at work as they toured the highly decorated Inner Space Cavern.
’’Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trips are based on the understanding that the most effective way for students to learn is through experience,’’ stated Lacey Phillips, Discover Texas Field Trips director. “Student activities during Discover Texas Field Trips reinforce and supplement Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) learning objectives in fun and hands-on ways at significant Texas sites that bring the content to life.’’
Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trips make it easy for teachers to take their third-, fourth or fifth-grade classrooms on organized, fun, and educational site-based learning experiences.
Discover Texas Field Trip staff members handle all details, including round-trip charter bus transportation, reservations, and TEKS-based program curriculum, so participating teachers can focus on their students and making connections between the experience and what students are learning in the classroom.
Discover Texas Field Trips are presented by Education in Action, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering educated and involved young people.
In addition to one-day Discover Texas Field Trips to Abilene, Austin, San Antonio, Waco/Georgetown, Dallas and Fort Worth, Education in Action also offers summer Lone Star Leadership Academy camps for outstanding fourth- through eighth-graders. During the weeklong, overnight camps, participants experience significant Texas sites in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, or Houston/Galveston with Texas educators and a focus on leadership.
For more information about Education in Action visit educationinaction.org and facebook.com/educationinaction.
