French Settlement Road

French Settlement Road

 Google images

The town of Little Elm is moving forward with a project that will improve French Settlement Road.

Officials from the town, Little Elm ISD and Denton County broke ground last week on the project that will provide a three-lane concrete street. Wesley Brandon, town engineer, said the project will provide pedestrian safety and school zone improvements. Right-turn lanes and a traffic signal at Dickson Lane are also planned.

There will also be water and sewer lines added to serve the new Jerry R. Walker Middle School.

“The project will upgrade the existing street to better accommodate the anticipated vehicular, pedestrian, and bus traffic once the new middles school is completed next year,” Brandon said. “Currently, the road is not considered dangerous, but it would be unable to accommodate the additional traffic after the new middle school opens. The project will also significantly improve pedestrian safety once it is completed.”

The contractor is expected to begin work within the next two weeks, and completion is scheduled for late spring of 2020.

Residents have inquired via social media about nearby Hill Lane and possible safety improvements.

“Currently, we are not aware of a plan to upgrade Hill Lane, which is owned and maintained by Denton County,” Brandon said. “However, efforts are being made to identify future funding sources to upgrade the road in the future.”

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments