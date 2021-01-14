police lights

Frisco Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 2:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of Gridiron Road, just south of John Hickman Parkway. 

The initial investigation shows that a gray Jeep SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound on Gridiron Road near a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road, crashing into nearby building materials. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Eduardo Lara of Little Elm, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under active investigation by Frisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 97-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices. 

