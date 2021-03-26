The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Monday to nominate Daniel Gallagher for the Superintendent of the Year Award through the Texas Association of School Boards.
Gallagher has served as the superintendent of Little Elm ISD since August of 2017. Some major accomplishments under his leadership are, but not limited to: a voter-approved 2017 Bond of $240 million that helped the district build new facilities to accommodate student growth, develop the district strategic plan, implement STEM district-wide, improved plan to impact student achievement, developed College, Career, Life Ready reporting program and platform, guided the district through first-ever curriculum audit and established the Lobo Collegiate Academy. (See a complete list.)
As a 25-year veteran in public education, Gallagher is a visionary leader who makes decisions that are best for student outcomes, the district stated. Gallagher is dedicated to improving the quality of education in Little Elm ISD, public support and involvement through various community partnerships.
David Montemayor, Little Elm ISD board president, attributes Gallagher’s leadership to the success of the district.
“With as much as we have done over the last several years, such as the issuance of bonds, the opening of two new middle schools, the Lobo Collegiate Academy, getting the schools operating during a pandemic, and leading our schools through the winter storms, and so many other things – the timing is perfect we nominate Gallagher for this honorable recognition,” Montemayor said.
After the resolution passed unanimously, Gallagher expressed his gratitude for the nomination.
“It’s an honor, but a huge team effort,” he said. “None of this would have happened, from the Lobo Collegiate Academy to the list of things that have happened over the last four years, none of this would have happened without the great team we have in place at Little Elm ISD.”
The nomination is due to the Region 11 Education Service Center by April 9. Regional winners will be selected in August. Finalist for the state TASB Superintendent of the Year will be submitted in September and a winner will be announced that same month.
Since 1984, the Superintendent of the Year award program has honored outstanding administrators for achievement and excellence in public school administration.
