Daniel Gallagher, superintendent of Little Elm ISD, has been chosen to participate in the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program for the East Cohort 2022.
He is one of 25 superintendents from districts across the country who was accepted into this world-class learning opportunity.
As a member of the cohort, Gallagher will work collaboratively with colleagues from around the nation as he investigates key issues in the superintendency. The program focuses on issues such as transformational leadership, understanding and ensuring equity, effective instructional leadership, and continuous school improvement. Gallagher will be paired up with an expert mentor and learn from some of the best superintendents in the country.
“First, I am grateful to our Board of Trustees for entrusting me to lead this district. I am very fortunate to have their support as I explore, model, and learn valuable and practical applications from this program that will ultimately benefit each of our students at Little Elm ISD,” Gallagher said.
AASA National Superintendent Certification Program offers a robust experience focused on sharpening the skills of superintendents to become excellent leaders for our children. Gallagher begins the program in July of 2020 and will complete it in February of 2022.
