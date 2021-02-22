Little Elm resident Von Gipson issued the following press release regarding his candidacy for Little Elm Town Council, Place 5:
There will be a new, but somewhat familiar name on the ballot for the Little Elm Town Council on May 1.
Von Gipson announced he is running for Little Elm Town Council District 5. Gipson has made a name for himself as a prominent realtor in the city for the past 12 years, and is well known amongst community residents, community leaders, veterans and local business owners. He is running on the basis of economic development – with a focus on small business and job procurement, veteran affairs and education.
“I see the outstanding work of Little Elm’s local government, and what they’ve been doing is extremely exciting,” Gipson said. “And for me to have an opportunity to serve alongside them and provide a creative, passionate and strategic voice for District 5, in an effort to continue to strengthen and grow the Town of Little Elm, would be truly awesome.”
Gipson is a Navy veteran who served in two world tours as a strategic operations specialist. Ensuring veterans have easy access to resources, jobs and healthcare is something he believes is an essential part of any community. He believes that after making substantial sacrifices to serve our country, veterans should receive the support they need in order to live productive lives and be a benefit to their communities, which he will work to accomplish.
The city of Little Elm has grown more than 130 percent in the past 10 years, and one of Gipson’s goals is to make sure the economy remains aligned with the city’s growth. Attracting and encouraging new businesses to establish themselves in Little Elm is essential to the city’s economy. Gipson recognizes that not only will bringing additional businesses to Little Elm help the city thrive, but it will also add jobs, enabling more residents to obtain employment within the city. In addition, part of Little Elm’s charm is that it has a small town feel with many of the same amenities as a large city. With the right economic strategy, the city can continue to grow, while staying consistent with its small-town roots, and Gipson intends to help foster that type of growth.
Gipson has been in business for himself as a realtor for 12 years, so he understands the importance of supporting small businesses and ensuring that small businesses are successful in Little Elm, is also part of his platform.
Gipson lives in Little Elm with his wife and three children. He has always been extremely involved in his children’s lives, coaching their sports teams and being very involved in their education. Because education is essential, and he knows that schools and teachers need their communities to support them by way of funding, effective curriculum and, in today’s environment, proper COVID-19 resources and procedures to keep students and staff safe and healthy, he will work to provide the support Little Elm’s schools need to offer every child a stellar education.
Gipson does not have a political background, but as a proud resident of Little Elm, he will do his best to uphold the integrity of the city and make improvements that will benefit everyone. Learn more and stay connected to Gipson during his campaign at Facebook.com/Von4Council.
