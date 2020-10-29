The town of Little Elm is pursuing a grant that would help provide amenities to one section of Cottonwood Park.
Last week the Town Council adopted a resolution to allow the town manager to apply for The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Recreation. The grant would go toward amenities for the Lakefront Park section of Cottonwood Park.
Based on a master plan for Cottonwood Park that was approved in 2019 the park is divided into five sections, which includes Lakefront Park on the southern end of the property.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Recreation Grant provides up to $1.5 million in eligible funding and has a 50/50 match requirement, which means the town would receive a maximum of $750,000.
Wesley Brandon, town engineer, said amenities planned for Lakefront Park include multiple pavilions and playgrounds. It will also include open lawn areas and parking.
Brandon said the Lakefront Park portion of the project is expected to cost $4.4 million. The design of the park, which is set to cost $400,000, is expected to take place this fiscal year while the construction, which is expected to cost $4 million, would take place in 2021-22. Funding would come from the Little Elm Community Development Corporation.
Brandon said the grant program is the same mechanism used to fund the town’s dog park and splash pad. The deadline to submit the application is Nov. 6.
Officials said the project will have a significant impact on Little Elm’s park system.
“Cottonwood Park is a critical component of the town of Little Elm's park system,” Mayor David Hillock said after the meeting. “While in recent history, this park has been mostly known as the home to Cottonwood Creek Marina and the Cottonwood ball fields, there are an additional 125 acres of undeveloped land with lake views that are unmatched in the North DFW area.”
Hillock said in the 2016 Parks Master Plan, which surveyed local residents and included wide-ranging community input, improving access and amenities in Cottonwood Park was identified by both the Council and community as a "high priority."
“For many years, only a small portion of this beautiful area has been accessible to the general public,” Hillock said. “The improvements recently approved by the council, and currently under design, will change that, opening up a huge area of the park to area residents and visitors.”
Chad Hyde, director of community services, said the park hours will remain the same as the other parks in the town, and there will be no curfew.
At the meeting the council hosted a public hearing on the park’s amenities since they would be located within a 100-year floodplain, but nobody spoke on the item.
The council also approved a resolution to prohibit drilling a well or mine within Cottonwood Park.
In addition to the Lakefront Park portion, Cottonwood Park also includes the cabins and RV park, active outdoor recreation area, sports complex and nature activities. Hyde said there is no timeline for remainder of the park development.
