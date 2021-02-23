Geoff Gray announced his plans to run for Little Elm Town Council, Place 5. Below is a press release he submitted to Star Local Media:
Geoff Gray is honored to run for the town of Little Elm District 5 Council Representative.
Gray and his wife, Adrienne, moved to Texas a little over six years ago from Los Angeles when Mr. Gray was offered a director level position in a financial company.
He and his wife did not hesitate on their decision to move to Texas to live in an environment of common-sense government, lower taxes, family values, and to seek a better quality of life. The Gray’s immediately told people they were adopted Texans and denounced their California citizenship as they fell in love with the Great State of Texas and its people.
Gray and his wife resided in Carrollton for four years and Little Elm for the past 2 ½ years. The Gray’s hold a special place in their heart for the small town feeling of Little Elm and its friendly people.
Gray has over 22 years of experience in the financial industry and his current occupation is a Vice President at a Texas based Bankers Bank which is the largest in the nation. Mr. Gray also serves in a Vice President capacity with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI), North Texas Chapter. The IAFCI’s membership base is more than 5,000 members worldwide and is comprised of Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement and Corporate Investigators. He previously served in a Vice President and Advisor role with a non-profit called Merchant Acquirers’ Committee (MAC) for 16 years. During his tenure there, he helped grow the membership from 100 members to 1,400 members with 700 organizations.
Gray also has prior Law Enforcement experience and served the public while as a Deputy Sheriff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). He holds five Federal Firefighter Certifications from the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority Fire Agency. Gray is a supporter and advocate of public safety and law enforcement.
Let’s Make a Difference While Maintaining Texas Values!
I am honored and proud to officially announce my candidacy for the District 5 Council Representative for the Town of Little Elm. I look forward to representing everyone in the town of Little Elm. I will display integrity and honesty in all my interactions and treat all that I encounter with the utmost respect.
It will be a great privilege to serve my community. I will do so by listening openly to the concerns of all our community members with the goal of building a better Little Elm, one that thrives economically and maintains that “small town” feel in our neighborhoods.
I am starting my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends, and the leaders of our community, to ask for your endorsement, financial support, and volunteer effort. My five prong initiatives are:
- Public Safety
- Spending Oversight/Funds Appropriation
- Ensure all Little Elm Residents feel they are part of the community due to the lake boundaries and different jurisdictions that separates the town
- Attract quality restaurants and small businesses that will make Little Elm a “destination” town
- Provide developers with requirements and timeframes when building communities in Little Elm such as parks, walking paths, and other amenities
We live in a great town! Let’s work together to make it an even better place to live, work and play! Please vote for me, Geoff Gray, for the District 5 Council Representative. Thank you for your support!
5-Prong Approach Priorities
1. Public Safety
With my prior background in Law Enforcement, completion of 5 Federal Firefighter certifications, and currently serving as the vice president of the North Texas chapter of IAFCI, the largest financial crimes non-profit organization in the world. I know the importance of making sure that our Police and Fire Departments are always funded and never defunded. I will work hard to ensure that they have all up-to-date tools and equipment they need to do their job efficiently with keeping our town safe.
Police Department Agenda
I will work with other Council Members, the Mayor, and Police Chief on any additional training that is needed that our Police Department may be lacking. Provide additional certification opportunities to sworn personnel to enhance their skills and better their careers.
Increase traffic enforcement officers/units with the Little Elm Police Department and strategically place them along the 380 corridor and any other area lacking traffic enforcement.
Provide additional training and resources for DUI enforcement expertise within the department.
Provide additional training, experience, and resources to advance the economic/financial crimes unit. Identity theft and other financial crimes are on the rise and Little Elm residents are at risk to becoming victims of these types of crimes.
Look into placing lifesaving defibrillators in patrol cars. This will increase the chances of saving lives in case the Fire Department is unable to respond within a 6 minute timeframe. The lake boundaries and streets of our town may make it difficult to have a 6-minute emergency response time for the Fire Department.
Offer a pilot program to try new equipment that is not available to other Police Departments yet. Would provide officers with the ability to test new equipment to see if it is effective for our town and advancing our public safety.
Fire Department Agenda
I will work with other Council Members, the Mayor, and Police Chief on any additional training that is needed that the Fire Department may be lacking. Provide additional certification opportunities to personnel the enhance their skills and better their careers.
Study and improve on making sure response times are not more than 6 minutes town-wide.
Require and strategically place defibrillators in neighborhoods that don’t have Fire Department or Paramedic response times within 6 minutes. Defibrillators can be placed at HOA centers, town-owned facilities, and or essential public places; such as grocery stores, pharmacies, etc. I believe by having defibrillators in remote areas, it will help save lives.
Offer a pilot program to try new equipment that is not available to other Fire Departments yet. Would provide Firefighters with the ability to test new equipment to see if it is effective for our town that will advance our public safety.
2. Spending Oversight/Funds Appropriation
With my current experience as a Vice President with a Bankers’ Bank, I understand financials and spending habits. I would like to analyze and determine where spending makes sense for our Town. I would also like to work with other Town Council members and the Mayor to possibly lower the tax rate and provide relief for its citizens. A few nearby cities/towns have a lower tax rate.
3. Unified Community
Ensure all Little Elm Residents feel they are part of the community despite the lake boundaries and different jurisdictions that separates the town. The lake boundaries and jurisdictions surrounding the Town of Little Elm pose a challenge and give an impression that we are not part of the same community. I would look at ways to hold events throughout the town and hold City Council meetings and town halls occasionally in other parts of town. This would give the opportunity for the entire community to participate and be heard.
4. Little Elm Improvements
Attract quality restaurants and small businesses that will make Little Elm a “destination” town – In my plan, I would like to bring quality sit-down restaurants and niche small businesses to Little Elm. Little Elm could compete with surrounding cities.
5. Development Requirements
Provide developers with stricter requirements and timeframes when building communities in Little Elm with specifications for parks, walking paths, and other amenities. – I would hold developers accountable to ensure that they do what they say they are going to do in a timely manner.
