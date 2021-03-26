Jack Gregg on Thursday withdrew from the race for Little Elm Town Council, District 5, leaving four candidates battling for the seat in the May 1 election.
Jamell Johnson, Stevon Gipson, Geoff Gray and Jeremy Lukas are set to square off for the place that will be vacated by Nick Musteen as he is running for mayor. Musteen will face fellow Councilman Curtis Cornelious and Ken Eaken, who is chairman of the Little Elm Local Development Corporation. Longtime Mayor David Hillock is not seeking reelection.
Neil Blais, who serves in District 3, is running unopposed.
Early voting runs April 19-27. April 1 is the last day to register to vote.
Go to votedenton.com for voting information across Denton County.
