With more than 45,000 veterans in Denton County, it is appropriate to recognize all of the men and women who have served our country during National Military Appreciation Month in May.
This observance encourages the appreciation of those who have served in our armed forces as well as their families, who have supported them.
Established in 1999 by Congress, this designated month is specifically designed to guide the public in showing their appreciation. It is fitting that May was selected for this purpose as there are several days already honoring the military including Memorial Day for our fallen personnel, VE Day, which signifies the end of World War II in 1945, and Armed Forces Day.
If you know a veteran, I would encourage you to take a minute to thank them for their service. Offer them a handshake or buy them a cup of coffee. Each veteran has contributed many hours, days, weeks, months and years to ensure our way of life is protected.
This month also raises awareness about the issues they face locally. United Way of Denton County has joined the Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team, the Denton County Homeless Coalition, the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team’s Veteran Workgroup, area communities, the county and others to end veteran homelessness in Denton County. A goal was set on April 1 to end homelessness within 100 days or by July 10, 2021. As of the end of March 2021, 25 veterans were identified as experiencing homelessness in Denton County.
The collaborative group meets several times weekly to work on solutions for each veteran needing assistance, including leveraging resources, contacting housing providers and working with connections to move Denton County veterans in need into housing as quickly as possible.
If you know a veteran in need, help them find the connections through the Denton County Veterans Service Office at dentoncounty.gov/859/Veterans-Service or stop by the Denton County Veterans’ Center at 400 S. Carroll Blvd. in Denton.
Supporting our Denton County Law Enforcement
We recently had the opportunity to show our support for Denton County Law Enforcement Officers during the annual Denton County Crime Stoppers awards dinner.
Denton County Crime Stoppers (DCCS) has worked collaboratively alongside our local law enforcement agencies and our citizens in addressing crime. A Crime Stoppers app allows citizens to report informational tips about crime anonymously
From 1989, when the program began, through the end of 2020, Denton County Crime Stoppers has handled 12,092 anonymous tips, which led to 4,178 arrests and the clearing of 5,780 cases. A total of $1.5 million in rewards have been paid.
These efforts combined with citizen tips have led to the recovery of 277 stolen weapons, eight recovered vehicles, $73,240 in recovered cash, $2.9 million in recovered property and an astounding $5 million in seized drugs.
I would like to recognize the departments, individuals and businesses who have gone the extra mile in 2020 to help reduce crime in Denton County. The following received awards at the recent dinner:
TOP 10 APPREHENSIONS: Denton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Craig Fitzgerald and Deputy J. Echols
PRODUCTIVITY AWARDS:
Most Tips Cleared Populations 1,000 to 5,000: Aubrey Police Department
Most Tips Cleared Populations 5,000 to 15,000: Sanger Police Department
Most Tips Cleared Populations 15,001 to 60,000: The Colony Police Department
Most Tips Cleared Populations 60,001 to 1 million: Denton Police Department
Most Tips Cleared on a University/College Campus: University of North Texas Police Department
Greatest Property/Dollars Recovered: Lewisville Police Department
COORDINATOR’S CHOICE AWARD: Investigator Carson Crow, Corinth Police Department
MEDIA: Billboard Source, Cory Tucker
DCCS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD: Chief Scott Collins, Aubrey ISD Police Department
DCCS Board of Directors Partnership Award: 7-Eleven, Inc., Mo Karim Corporate Investigation Supervisor and Tim Hall, Regional Corporate Investigation
