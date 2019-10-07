Streetlights to be installed on Hickory Creek Road
I have been working with county staff and other entities including the City of Denton to install streetlights on Hickory Creek Road from Riverpass Drive to Country Club/FM 1830.
A total of 16 streetlights will be installed, 10 in the unincorporated portions and six in the City of Denton portions of the road. The streetlights are to be spaced approximately 300 feet apart. The county will work with Oncor to install the streetlights and Oncor will be responsible for maintenance of the infrastructure. The county has selected Cavallo Energy Texas, state-run electricity provider for governments to use, as our retail electricity provider.
This effort follows our success in obtaining approval from the state through House Bill 3714. Denton County Commissioners Court requested this bill after the January incident involving the loss of two young lives on the “S” curve of Hickory Creek Road in Denton – the most recent accident along a stretch of unincorporated Denton County roads.
While we have worked to keep this road and all county roads safe, one tool we sought to have in our toolbox was the ability to illuminate county roads for the safety and security of the public. This bill, which passed, allows the county to illuminate county roads to improve visibility and assist drivers in navigating complex roads with “S” curves and other configurations in the dark.
We hope to have this project completed by the last quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year.
10th annual Bonnie and Clyde Days set for Oct. 12
At the historic Pilot Point town square, the annual event commemorates the filming of the 1968 movie, Bonnie and Clyde, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. In addition, the town and surrounding areas were the stomping grounds of Bonnie and Clyde, their cohorts, the James Gang and the Younger Brothers, among others.
This year’s Bonnie and Clyde Days will feature the Cabinet Maker’s Soap Box Challenge, a re-enactment of the movie complete with period costumes and automobiles, antique tractors, a car show, family market, classic movies and fun for all ages.
Plan to attend Corinth’s annual Pumpkin Palooza
Corinth Pumpkin Palooza is the city’s largest annual event and includes activities for all ages.
Held at the Corinth Community Park at 3800 Corinth Parkway, the Oct. 19 event beginning at 10 a.m. features pumpkin patch photo opportunity, a petting zoo, a Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting. Animal will be available for adoption from noon until 4 p.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will tour the Pumpkin Palooza and be available for photos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Registration for a pie eating contest begins at 11 p.m. with the competition slated for 2 p.m.
A pumpkin derby featuring handcrafted, decorated pumpkin racers battling for a trophy begins at 4 p.m. Registration is at 11 a.m. and pumpkins will be available for purchase at the pumpkin patch.
All ages are invited to dress up for the costume contest from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Afterward, costumed competitors can grab a treat bag and visit the Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A balloon glow with hot air balloons is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
An inflatable Pumpkin Palooza Corn Maze will be available for visitors to “get lost” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bounce houses and obstacle courses also will be on site. A trackless train will offer quick tours around the pumpkin patch. You can also enjoy a zip line, euro bungee jump, the swinging Pirate’s Revenge carnival ride, Ferris wheel, mind winder, pony carousel, mechanical bull, cosmic tunnel, reckless carnival ride, tubs of fun, a rock climbing wall, wagon rides and take tethered hot air balloon rides, which costs $20 for ages 16 and above or $15 for children.
The music line-up includes: 10 a.m. – Texas Flood; noon – Soul Patrol; 2 p.m. – Brave Combo; 4 p.m. – The Redwine Band; and 6 p.m. – Escape, The Dallas Journey Tribute Band.
Other upcoming events:
- The Aubrey 380 Chamber of Commerce is planning its first annual clay shoot for Friday, Nov. 8, at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds at 7282 N. FM 51 in Decatur.
- The City of Denton Parks & Recreation will have a haunted house at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.
- Interested in learning about seed saving? Join Rachel Weaver of the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at 1001 S. Mayhill Road in Denton.
Precinct One transportation update set for Oct. 17
I would like to invite you to the next Precinct One Transportation Task Force meeting on Thursday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Copeland Government Center Community Room, 1400 FM 424 in Crossroads. Please mark your calendar and plan to join us for updates to transportation projects in Precinct 1.
Regional road and bridge updates
FM 720 North – The contractor is working on lime subgrade, placing asphalt, tying steel for southbound lanes from Martop to U.S. 380 and barricades. The contractor will continue to place concrete for inlet tops and sidewalks on southbound lanes. The project is on track for March 2020 completion.
U.S. 380 East – (Loop 288 to U.S. 377) The 95% plans were completed and submitted for review on May 20, 2019. (U.S. 377 to county line) Consultant completed work on 95 percent plans and submitted for review on July 26, 2019. Utilities are working on design.
U.S. 377 North –TxDOT provided 30 percent schematic comments on Aug. 19. Comments are being addressed and work is underway on 60 percent schematic. Public meeting will be scheduled to coincide with 60 percent schematic delivery in spring 2020.
U.S. 380 Feasibility Study – Following public meetings in January; a second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for November 2019.
FM 428 – Project is from east Windsor Drive to West Sherman Drive/proposed outer loop. TxDOT to initiate feasibility study. Anticipate selection of firm by end of 2019.
FM 1385 – Work authorization for schematic and environmental documentation has been executed. Kick-off meeting tentatively scheduled for Oct. 8.
FM 2931 – Work authorization for schematic and environmental documentation has been executed. Pending survey and SUE files, expected October and November respectively. Due to change in project managers at onset, TxDOT likely to schedule a second kick-off meeting.
FM 455 – From west of FM 2450 to east of Marion Road; contractor submitted plans to TxDOT for utility relocations on Aug. 20 with the first utility meeting held on Sept. 19. The contractor is finalizing traffic control plans for the corridor and will submit for TxDOT review ahead of 95 percent plan set expected in January 2020.
FM 455 at I-35 – Contractor submitted plans to TxDOT for utility relocations on Aug. 20 with the first utility meeting held on Sept. 19. The contractor is finalizing traffic control plans for the corridor and will submit for TxDOT review ahead of 95 percent plan set expected in January 2020. Funding was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on Aug. 29.
I-35 North – Environmental approval is anticipated in October 2019 for the estimated $546.5 million project from U.S. 380 to 0.7 miles north of FM 3002. The project received $546.5 million in CAT 12 funding. Funding was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on Aug. 29.
I-35E/Mayhill – This $53.4 million project to reconstruct the interchange at Mayhill and I-35E is projected to begin in late 2020. The contractor finalized 60 percent design and submitted to TxDOT for review; anticipate receipt of survey on northbound frontage road in October 2019. First utility coordination meeting was held on Sept. 19.
I-35/35E/35W Merge – TxDOT and consultant are working on bridge layouts for approval from both the district and bridge division in Austin prior to 30 percent plans. The project received $319.3 million in CAT 12 funding, which was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on Aug. 29.
I-35E/Loop 288/Brinker/Mayhill – Anticipate the opening of the Brinker exchange soon, dependent upon signal installation. Asphalt paving on southbound main lanes, Brinker, Loop 288; concrete flat work; and constructing center median barrier are activities expected in October.
County road and bridge updates
Arvin Hill Road Project US 377 to Red Mesa -
Red Mesa to New Hope under construction, scheduled completion March 2020. New Hope to US 377 scheduled completion September 2020.
U.S. 377/Stewart/Arvin Hill Intersection Improvements – TxDOT is reviewing 95 percent plans for the intersection improvements.
Sam Bass Road Project - FM 455 North of Nance Road – Bids to be opened in October 3rd. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Pecan Valley Road Culvert Replacement -
Bids to be opened in October 3rd. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Rockhill Road/Arvin Hill Road Project Red Mesa to UP RR - Revisions to 100 percent plans for USACE comments underway. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Hackberry Creek Park Road Project- Mitigation plan for USACE impacts underway.
Lois Road West Culvert Replacement - Survey and Engineering study ongoing.
Rector Road West Culvert - Survey and Engineering has begun. Estimated ready to bid October 2019.
Hickory Creek Road Street Lights - Request to Oncor to provide cost estimate for installation has been made.
Fishtrap Road – Project from Dallas North Tollway to FM 1385 with potential improvements west of FM 1385 could serve as an alternate route for U.S. 380. NCTCOG is working internally to create funding graphic and to discuss project schedule. Follow-up meeting will be scheduled after NCTCOG meets internally. Town of Prosper working toward designing segments of Fishtrap Road within town limits ahead of potential funding partnership with COG.
Mayhill Road – From north of Quail Creek Road to U.S. 380, paving operations are underway. Currently identifying feasibility of adding McKinney intersection to Mayhill project by change order. Signal equipment is being secured for installation in September or October. Mayhill, followed by Mills, will be the order of start of installations. Driveway designs constructability review and right of entry identification and acquisition. On segment from N. Quail Creek to Colorado, project will be bid as separate job. Design underway for project, which will include bridge over DCTA and regional pond.
Dallas North Tollway, Extension 4B –NTTA is working to obtain rights of entry to complete survey. Contractor completed 90 percent plans and submitted to the county for review on Sept. 5. Construction is expected to begin in first quarter 2020 and finish by first quarter 2022.
Lake Sharon Extension – The city has been working with the contractor and bond companies and anticipates the execution of construction documents by end of September 2019, allowing construction completion by late spring 2020.
Sam Bass Road – From FM 455 to approximately 500 feet north of Nance Road, this estimated $3.5 million project will rebuild the road as a two-lane rural road and realign the intersection with FM 455. Bid documents were submitted to the county with bids expected to open on Oct. 3. Utility coordination efforts are underway.
Shady Shores Road – TxDOT has drafted funding agreement. City of Lake Dallas has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering with an agreement to be placed on Commissioners Court agenda for consideration. Town of Shady Shores has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering. Commissioners Court approved the agreements on Aug. 27.
Denton County Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman can be reached at (940) 349-2810. The main office is located at 1175 Union Hill Road in Sanger. He is also available by appointment only at the Steven E. Copeland Government Center at 1400 FM 424, Suite 139 in Cross Roads or the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square at 110 W. Hickory St., Suite 323 in Denton.
