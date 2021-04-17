During this last year of a global pandemic, we have watched Denton County Public Health pivot quickly to respond to the health crisis. They worked diligently to set up testing centers, spent countless hours checking data and daily reporting case counts to the public.
They added a hotline to respond to public questions and, most recently, set up and ran extremely efficient vaccine clinics.
In fact, we recently celebrated giving 300,000 vaccinations. With just more than 496,000 registered on the Vaccine Interest Portal and an estimated 465,000 invited to date for a vaccine, approximately 18,000 have not yet been contacted for a first dose appointment. That means, if you have not yet registered, please do so and you will likely receive an appointment notification within several weeks.
In addition, our Denton County Medical Reserve Corps was selected as a 2021 MRC Program National Recognition Awardee for Community Response in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts.
We are so proud of Denton County Public Health and our many wonderful volunteers. We hope our residents stand in support of them and recognize their overwhelming achievements. Thank you, DCPH.
Remember, together we are #DentonCountyStrong.
GOD bless you and your family and GOD bless Denton County.
County anniversary
Denton County is having an anniversary this year. It has been 175 years since our county was created by the Texas Legislature in 1846. Denton County has been growing and expanding ever since.
Did you know in 1850 the population was 641, while today it is reaching nearly 900,000? Our county unpaved roads have given way to asphalt and concrete while our rural areas are seeing more houses than cows. These are but a few ways Denton County has grown and changed in the last 175 years. Want to know more? Check out the 175th Anniversary website here.
Let’s celebrate Denton County together!
Upcoming events
Little Elm
A paper shredding event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway. Be sure to bring a current water bill and photo identification to enter the drop site to drop your documents for shredding.
Prosper
There will be a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1500 E. 1st St.
Held at the Prosper Fire Department, it is an opportunity for residents to turn in over the counter and prescription drugs that are out of date or no longer needed. No questions asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.