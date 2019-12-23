The Dallas-Fort Worth area, which includes Denton County, continues to attract companies large and small. DFW has the third highest number of Fortune 500 headquarters in the U.S., behind New York City and Chicago.
With no state income tax, a lower cost of living and a low county property tax rate, we have positioned Denton County to be a key player in attracting these companies.
In 2017, Toyota Motor North America relocated its headquarters from California to Denton County, bringing 3,000 jobs. Recently, Charles Schwab announced it would move its headquarters to its campus in southern Denton County.
In October, PGA of America officially broke ground on its new headquarters near U.S. 380 and the Dallas North Tollway where the 600-acre project will open in mid-2022.
In light of the fast-paced growth we are seeing across the county and, in particular, along the 380 Corridor, the Denton County Commissioners Court in December approved an updated tax abatement policy to potentially offer incentives for smaller companies to move into our region. Prior to the changes, a company had to offer more than 500 jobs with an investment in excess of $10 million to be considered for a tax abatement. Under the new policy, a company could be eligible for an abatement if it is adding 10 jobs with an investment minimum of $1 million.
For all of our Precinct One communities in northern Denton County, the new policy could provide just the right incentive to attract new companies with high paying positions – continuing our mission to make Denton County the best place to pursue a career and raise your family.
Regional road and bridge updates
FM 720 North – The contractor is working on placing concrete for sidewalks, ramps, and median; top soil and sod on southbound; and permanent striping for north and southbound lanes. The project is on track for March 2020 completion.
U.S. 380 East – (Loop 288 to U.S. 377) The 95 percent plans were completed and submitted for review on May 20. TxDOT design team is working toward completion of final plans before the end of December 2019. (U.S. 377 to county line) Consultant completed work on 95 percent plans and submitted for review on July 26. Consultant is working toward completion of final plans on December 2019. Utility coordination meeting was held on Nov. 21. Meetings are coordinated monthly.
U.S. 380 Feasibility Study – NCTCOG continues model runs with different alignments. Upon completion, a second public meeting will be scheduled.
FM 428 – Project is from east Windsor Drive to West Sherman Drive/proposed outer loop. NCTCOG is interested in partnering – limited access facility. TxDOT to initiate feasibility study.
