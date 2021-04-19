Little Elm police announced Monday morning that Demetrius Davis, who is suspected of a shooting last week in Hackberry that injured a toddler, turned himself into Denton County Jail on Monday.

Davis, 25, is being held on a charge of aggravated assault of a family member and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond has been set at $750,000.

According to police According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon at Watts Grocery Store at the intersection of Rose Lane and King Road. Police said around 2 p.m. a woman, her toddler child and her sister stopped at the store, and soon after the sister’s boyfriend drove up and fire several shots at the vehicle, striking the child in the leg.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victims identified the shooter as Davis. They said he and the sister had an argument earlier in the day. The couple lives in Richardson.

Police began searching for Davis and on Friday discovered his vehicle but were unable to locate him at the time.

