Hemp legalization handicaps conservative courts

Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties have been leading the charge against prosecuting non-violent marijuana cases. Earning the reputation as some of the most conservative judges in the state from outlets like the Texas Tribune, district attorneys in these areas have prosecuted hundreds of cases just like those. A new state law, House Bill 1325, though, may be inadvertently shifting the court to more liberal outcomes.
The bill, which was signed into law in June by Gov. Greg Abbott, instructs county prosecutors to legalize a strain of marijuana called hemp. The distinction between hemp and marijuana is where the technical effects of the law come into full effect. Under the current construction of the bill, Texas defines hemp as a substance containing less than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the part of marijuana that produces the “high” effect on users.
In theory, this bill does not legalize marijuana. However, the reality of the situation divulges from that truth. Distinguishing between hemp and marijuana is nearly impossible for a local district attorney's office to process, according to officials. The science is young, and expensive, and the results are often not as conclusive as the court of law demands. When factoring in the shear load of these cases, it makes prosecuting marijuana charges overly expensive and not efficient enough to pursue. As a result, hundreds of cases of marijuana possession have been thrown out around the Metroplex.
Prosecutors have spoken out publicly against the law, claiming it infringes on their ability to accurately execute the laws of the state. Now, if they even attempt to prosecute a marijuana possession case, they must send the sample to a lab to determine if the substance qualified as hemp or marijuana. According to the Chief Intake and Grand Jury Division of Denton County Officer Jeff Fleming, the cost of that can run up to $600. Other officials have said the science is so new that only two labs in the country can produce results that are conclusive enough to use effectively in the court.
“The lab report, in our estimation, is now a requirement of the crime because it is the only way to distinguish between legal and illegal. (These tests) are quite expensive because it’s rare,” Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.
According to the Denton, Collin and Tarrant county arrest reports, there have been a combined 623 cases that have been thrown out since the bill went into effect on June 10. In Texas, there are over 1,000 arrests and convictions made annually for non-violent marijuana charges. Drug numbers overall run up to 74,000 cases a year according to the Texas official crime records released in Austin. The lowest charge, with a person having less than two ounces in their possession, can put a person behind bars for six months and include a fine of $2,000. At most, a person can be sentenced to 94 years in prison with a $50,000 fine.
“We will not be filing any misdemeanor cases as of June 10. If anybody brings us even a misdemeanor case that has been tested, then of course we will take that case, but if we don’t have that lab, which I doubt we will, then we are not going to be accepting them,” Assistant District Attorney for Denton County Jamie Beck said.
These developments do come on the heels of many state lawmakers saying this exact consequence would be avoided. When debating the bill in the winter months, many claimed that the legalization of hemp would not impact the prosecution of marijuana possession at all.
"This is not a slippery slope to marijuana. I want to clarify so the people of Texas know, this is not the legalization of marijuana," Representative Pete Flores said in May.
As of right now, top Texas officials have ordered local districts and counties to continue prosecuting these case. That direction, as least for now, appears to be hallow as courts continue to throw out cases each day.
