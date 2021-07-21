The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a compensation plan that is expected to provide a boost in pay to its employees.
There are several pieces to the plan, which will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.
All staff members will receive a 3-percent retention stipend. Asheley Brown, executive director for human resource services, said this will not impact the district’s budget since it was already included.
The plan also includes a 2 percent salary increase from the salary midpoint for all staff.
The new teacher pay will increase from $54,000 to $56,525. Brown said there will also be increases at various levels of experience.
“That will allow us to remain competitive with our neighboring districts,” Brown said. “In fact the $56,525 will put us above one of our neighboring districts that we’re constantly competing with for the best, which is Denton (ISD), and it puts us closer to Frisco (ISD).”
The plan also includes a structure adjustment to the pay scales that will ultimately make pay more equitable throughout the district. This follows an in-depth look at neighboring districts and the market.
“In looking at that, it’s no surprise some of our salaries, whether it was peer or market, needed to be brought up as far as the structure,” said Karen Wiesman, interim CFO for LEISD.
Wiesman said this move would impact the budget by $300,000.
She said the positions that will be impacted the most are child nutritionists and custodians.
Brown said this would take place over a three-year period.
The board also approved an increase in select stipends to move those closer to the median value. Those positions are for the following positions: lead diagnostician, lead high school counselor, high school choir director and assistant choir director, and middle school choir director, as well as sponsors for drill team, National Honor Society, cheerleading, Spanish National Honor Society, prom, yearbook, National Junior Honor Society and middle school Student Council.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said the compensation plan strikes the balance between staying within the budget and rewarding hard-working teachers and staff.
“What we want to do is stay competitive with other districts around us,” Gallagher said. “First and foremost to make sure we can present a balanced budget to the board and say financially and fiscally responsible because our teachers deserve that. Our community deserves that. But we also deserve to pay our teachers.”
