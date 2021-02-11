Jamell Johnson, a resident of Little Elm, has announced his plans to run for Little Elm Town Council Place 5.
Johnson and his spouse relocated to Little Elm two years ago and fell in love with the small-town feel and the growth potential, he said in a press release. Since moving, Johnson got involved in the town by completing the Citizens Government Academy and being appointed as the Zoning Board of Adjustment volunteer for Place 5.
Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice and is attending Loyola University Chicago’s School of Law-Distant Learning Program and comes with a background in corporate compliance and finance.
He has been in the military for roughly nine years. He noted that his favorite and most meaningful position in the military is his equal opportunity leader role where he has had the opportunity to ensure fair treatment for military personnel, family members and civilians.
His passion for servant leadership and local politics began at a young age when he witnessed the hardships faced by his community and the lack of communication between the local government and residents, the release states.
In those moments he knew that he wanted to advocate for change. At the age of 14, Johnson met Toi Baylor, the founder of the Baylor Youth Foundation (BYF), a not-for-profit organization formed to provide a safe, nurturing and engaging environment for at-risk urban youth; this provided him the opportunity to navigate and embrace the lessons learned while residing in his hometown, Gary, Indiana. That experience taught him the importance of service and advocacy, which he later used to further educate himself on assisting local communities, the release states.
Johnson is kind, honest, hardworking, and considers himself to be a servant-leader, the release states. If he is elected to be the councilman for Little Elm Place 5, he will be committed to enhancing public safety, advancing economic opportunities, intelligent spending and community outreach, it states.
For more information go to votejohnsonforcouncilman.poliengine.com.
